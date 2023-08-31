Sean Lurie will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Sept. 2, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Sean is the son of Jaime and Robert Lurie of Solon, and the brother of Josh. He is the grandson of Barbara Lurie of Beachwood and Marilyn Collins and Kim Lowery of Cleveland. He attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. Sean plays football for Solon Middle School and basketball for the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He also loves music and is always waiting for the next album to drop. For his bar mitzvah project, Sean has been raising funds for Drink Local Drink Tap, through sponsorship in a “4 Mile 4 Water” walk/run earlier in the summer as well as additional donations in lieu of gifts to support clean drinking water efforts in other countries.