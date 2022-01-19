Shoshana M. Lerman will become a bat mitzvah Saturday, Jan. 22, at Park Synagogue. Shoshana is the daughter of Rachael and Marty Lerman of Solon and the sister of Leah. She is the granddaughter of Joyce and Ed Lerman, Helen Moskovitz and, of blessed memory, Jack Moskovitz (z”l). Shoshana attends Solon Middle School. She loves horseback riding, softball, cooking, reading and math, biking and traveling. For Shoshana’s mitzvah project, she is supporting the Team Olivia Foundation (TOF), who was a family friend who passed away from pediatric brain cancer. TOF is a nonprofit organization to support children with life-threatening illnesses and research into finding a cure for childhood cancer.
