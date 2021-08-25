claypool

Simon Daniel Claypool will become a bar mitzvah, Aug. 28, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Simon is the son of Rifka Claypool and Matthew Claypool of Orange, and the brother of Nathan, Leila and Miriam. He is the grandson of Carolann Cohen. Simon is also the grandson of the late Martin Cohen. Simon attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys baseball, art and cooking. For his mitzvah project, Simon is baking “Cookies for Cops” (and first responders).

