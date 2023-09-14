Simon Engel became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 9, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Simon is the son of Lindsay and Scott Engel, and the brother of Noah. He is the grandson of Sue and Ron Friedman, Debbi Malik and Donnie Schneider, and Mickey and Steven Engel. Simon attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys tennis, rock climbing and art.
