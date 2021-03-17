Sivan Levy will become a bat mitzvah on March 20 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah. She is the daughter of Ariel and Paula Levy, and the sister of Hadas Look, Ariela Look and Tali Look. Her grandparents are Marshall Rosenberg of Pepper Pike, and Hadassa Levy and Itsik Atias, residing in Israel. We remember now and forever her grandmother, Judy Rosenberg (z”l) and grandfather, Szion Levy (z”l). Sivan attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. Her mitzvah project is to raise awareness and funds for Ha Bayit Shel Benji (aka Benji House). This amazing place in Raanana, Israel provides a home base and support to Lone Combat Soldiers during their service in the Israel Defense Forces. Sivan’s sister lived there while serving in the IDF.
