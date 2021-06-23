Sloan Gurney will became a bat mitzvah on Saturday, June 26, at Park Synagogue. Sloan is the daughter of Julie and Todd Gurney of Shaker Heights and the sister of Graham. Sloan is the granddaughter of Enid and Neil Gurney, Mary Kaufman and Karen Perlmuter and of blessed memory, Jeffrey Perlmuter. Her great-grandmother is Lita Mintz. Sloan attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She enjoys lacrosse, art and softball. For her mitzvah project, Sloan is donating clothes to the National Council of Jewish Women.
