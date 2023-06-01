Lazzaro.jpg

Sofia Lazzaro will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, June 3, at Park Synagogue. Sofia is the daughter of Erica and Anthony Lazzaro of Moreland Hills, and the sister of Sammy. She is the granddaughter of Loree and Steve Potash, and Betty and Jim Lazzaro. Sofia attends Gross Schechter Jewish Day School. She enjoys baking, spending time with family and friends, theater and organizing.

Tags