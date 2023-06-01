Sofia Lazzaro will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, June 3, at Park Synagogue. Sofia is the daughter of Erica and Anthony Lazzaro of Moreland Hills, and the sister of Sammy. She is the granddaughter of Loree and Steve Potash, and Betty and Jim Lazzaro. Sofia attends Gross Schechter Jewish Day School. She enjoys baking, spending time with family and friends, theater and organizing.
Tags
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
Deadly Univ. Hts. collision kills two, hospitalizes another
-
Beachwood outlines plans for $3.8M playground
-
Aleeza Ben Shalom of Netflix's 'Jewish Matchmaking' to hold Cleveland event
-
Quaint Chagrin Falls Village opens doors for visitors
-
When asked about Holocaust deniers, Sen. Cirino said colleges 'should be about accepting even views that are uncomfortable'
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Will you be taking a vacation this summer?
You voted: