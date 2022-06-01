Sophia Isabel Buchner will become a bat mitzvah Saturday, June 4, at Park Synagogue. Sophia is the daughter of Stacey and David Buchner of Pepper Pike, and the sister of Anna and Josh. She is the granddaughter of Ellen and Marc Buchner, and Andi and Mitch Ehrenberg. Sophia attends Hathaway Brown School. She enjoys soccer, basketball and hanging out with friends. For her mitzvah project, Sophia volunteers for the Achievement Centers for Children’s Adapted Tennis Program.
CJN Most Popular
-
Scott A. Wolstein, real estate developer, dies at 69
-
10 women to celebrate b'not mitzvah at TTTI
-
Scott A. Wolstein remembered for impact on Cleveland and beyond
-
Cantor Sebo enjoys aliyah with daughter at her side at the Western Wall
-
New rules at Pinecrest: those under 18 must be supervised after 4 p.m.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Will you attend a Shavuot service?
You voted: