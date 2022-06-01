Buchner

Sophia Isabel Buchner will become a bat mitzvah Saturday, June 4, at Park Synagogue. Sophia is the daughter of Stacey and David Buchner of Pepper Pike, and the sister of Anna and Josh. She is the granddaughter of Ellen and Marc Buchner, and Andi and Mitch Ehrenberg. Sophia attends Hathaway Brown School. She enjoys soccer, basketball and hanging out with friends. For her mitzvah project, Sophia volunteers for the Achievement Centers for Children’s Adapted Tennis Program.

