Sophia Newman will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, Dec. 5, at Solon Chabad. Kaylee is the daughter of Marla and Aaron Newman of Orange and the sister of Kaylee. She is the granddaughter of Allan and Sheila Farkas of Beachwood, Betsy Newman of Israel, and L. Michael and Sharon Newman of New York. Sophia attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, volleyball, baking, gymnastics and animals. For her mitzvah project, Kaylee has been involved with the Meals on Wheels program for the last five years, supervising Mark Sack. Sophia enjoys seeing the residents and being part of this volunteer opportunity. A family trip to Israel is planned when they are able to travel.