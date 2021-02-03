Sophia Steinweg will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Feb. 6 at Kol HaLev. Sophia is the daughter of Erica and David Steinweg of Shaker Heights. She is the granddaughter of Joseph and Laura Eufinger of Clio, Mich., and Bernard and Betty Lynn Steinweg of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Sophia attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She loves horseback riding, reading, drawing, teaching her dog, Lilly, new tricks and laughing with her friends. For her mitzvah project, Sophia is supporting the Campaign for Female Education (Camfed), an organization dedicated to help fund the education of African girls. In addition, Sophie has been volunteering at Tannerwood farm, helping to feed and care for the animals.
