Heiser.jpeg

Sophie H. Heiser will become a bat mitzvah Friday evening, June 2, at Solon Chabad. Sophie is the daughter of Rachel and Joel Heiser of Pepper Pike, and the sister of Sammy and Seth. She is the granddaughter of Carolann and the late Martin Cohen (z”l), and Ellie and Donald Heiser. Sophie attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys gymnastics, reading, art, sports, and spending time with family and friends. For her mitzvah project, Sophie made a conscious effort to kiss mezzuzot and will provide mezzuzah covers to others to encourage them to do the same.

Tags