Spencer David Kramer will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 14, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Spencer is the son of Stephen Kramer of Solon, and Lindsay and Howard Schulman of Solon, and the brother of Harper Schulman. He is the grandson of Lisa Davis, Scott Davis, Molly and Mel Kramer, and Shelley and Mark Schulman. Spencer attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys basketball.
