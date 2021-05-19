Spencer Zbanek became a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 15, at The Temple-Tiferth Israel. Spencer is the son of Cathy and Brian Zbanek of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Zach and Brendan. He is the grandson of Eileen and Jim Wilkoff of Shaker Heights and Donna Zbanek of Rochester, Mich. Spencer attends Hawken School. For his mitzvah project, Spencer is raising money for America Scores Cleveland, an organization that provides an outlet for urban children to play soccer and participate in writing workshops.