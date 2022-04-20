Sydney Hope Lader will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, April 23, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Sydney is the daughter of Stefanie and Jamie Lader of Solon and the sister of Jacob. She is the granddaughter of Mady and Richard Kaiser, Neal and Nadine Lader, and Roz Lader and Bob Buescher. Sydney attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys soccer, track and cross-country.
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
County prosecutor: Rabbi Weiss charged for attempted solicitation of minor
-
Rabbi Weiss suspended immediately following arrest
-
Prosecutor’s office will present Rabbi Weiss case to grand jury
-
Rabbi Roger Klein throws ceremonial first pitch at Guardians game
-
Blu closes, but could be repurposed as events space, owner says
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
What is your favorite thing about Passover?
You voted: