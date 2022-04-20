Lader

Sydney Hope Lader will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, April 23, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Sydney is the daughter of Stefanie and Jamie Lader of Solon and the sister of Jacob. She is the granddaughter of Mady and Richard Kaiser, Neal and Nadine Lader, and Roz Lader and Bob Buescher. Sydney attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys soccer, track and cross-country.

