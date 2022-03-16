Tali Ariel Turell will become a bat mitzvah Sunday morning, March 20, at Jewish Family Experience. Tali is the daughter of Marni and Jeff Turell of Beachwood, sister of Levi and host sister of Eleonora Cafarelli, who is an exchange student from Siena, Italy. She is the granddaughter of Betsy Feuerstein of Lyndhurst and Marsha Turell of Houston, Texas. Tali attends Beachwood Middle School. She enjoys diving, volleyball, anime and horror movies. For her bat mitzvah project, she is collecting money to help provide safe drinking water to people all over the world.
