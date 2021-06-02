Talia Kansal will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, June 5, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Talia is the daughter of Myra Freeman and Sheru Kansal of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Zora and Stella Kansal. She is the granddaughter of Margaret and Sam Feldman of Slingerlands, N.Y., and Usha and Prem Kansal of Smyrna, Ga. Talia attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She enjoys tennis and swimming, and is on both of her school’s teams. She also loves skiing, hiking and playing the piano. For her mitzvah project, Talia led a group of friends in conservation projects including clearing invasive species and planting native plants.