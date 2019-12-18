Talia Rose Millet will become a bat mitzvah Wednesday, Dec. 25 in Jerusalem. Talia is the daughter of Kelly and David Millet of Solon and the sister of Jacob. She is the granddaughter of Lynn and Paul Millet and Nina and Dale Rose. Talia attends Solon Middle School and enjoys playing soccer. For her mitzvah project, Talia plans to continue her volunteering efforts through Fostering Hope and The Friendship Circle.
