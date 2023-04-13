Taryn Isabel Young will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, April 15, at Park Synagogue. Taryn is the daughter of Jennifer and Seth Young of Woodmere, and the sister of Blake and Derek. She is the granddaughter of Molly and Mel Kramer of Beachwood, and Andrea and Kevin Young of Solon. Taryn attends Orange Schools and Park Synagogue’s Wolf Religious School. She enjoys playing lacrosse, rock climbing, sailing and skiing.
