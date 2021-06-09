Tristan Brown will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, June 12, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Tristan is the son of Wendy and Michael Brown of Beachwood and the brother of Ainsley. He is the grandson of Rita Blaugrund of Beachwood and the late Lawrence Blaugrund, and William and Kathleen Brown of Louisville, Ky. Tristan attends Beachwood Middle School. He enjoys baseball and soccer.
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
What is the best topping for a hot dog?
You voted: