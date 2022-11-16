Tyler Maxwell Ettkin will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 19, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Tyler is the son of Lisa and Scott Ettkin of Solon and the brother of Dylan. He is the grandson of Fran Friedman and the late Gene Friedman, and the late Barbara and Donald Ettkin. Tyler attends Solon Middle School. He plays baseball, football and basketball, and enjoys music, video games and traveling.
