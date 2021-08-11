Ziroe

Tyler Ziroe will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 14, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Tyler is the son of Era and Brandon Ziroe of Highland Heights. He is the grandson of Bella and Boris Zuckerman of Mayfield Heights, and Patricia and Scott Bemis of Denver. Tyler attends University School. He has been playing hockey since he was 3 years old, and will be playing for University School’s high school team next year.

