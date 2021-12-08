Vaughn Railton Keare will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Vaughn is the son of Allison Leah Cole and Bradley Spencer Keare of Orange and the brother of Lena Aspinwall Keare. He is the grandson of Stephen and Shirley Cole of Jupiter, Fla., and John and Gail Edie of Bethesda, Md. Vaughn attends Hawken School. He plays ice hockey for Shaker Youth Hockey Association, plays baseball for North Coast Baseball, sails for Mentor Harbor Yacht Club, and loves skiing and the outdoors.