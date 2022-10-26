William Alexander Stella will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 29, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. William is the son of Leah and Casey Stella and the brother of Sylvia. He is the grandson of Anita Gold, Sherry Blake and Ronnie Breiter, and great-grandson of Gloria Garland and Pete Kleinpeter. William is also the grandson of the late Jerrold Gold and Carlos Stella. William attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys basketball, orchestra and cooking. For his mitzvah project, he is raising money to fight against breast cancer.
