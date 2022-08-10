William Fletcher Matthews became a bar mitzvah Aug. 6 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. William is the son of Douglas and Jamie Matthews of Rootstown and the brother of Lily. He is the grandson of Arline Mackey, and Charles and Diane Matthews, all of Rootstown. William attends BioMed Science Academy. He enjoys tennis and Scouting with the Boy Scouts of America. For his mitzvah project, William is organizing a collection drive for the Portage County Animal Protective League.
