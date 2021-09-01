Willow Weisenberg will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 4, at her family home in Pepper Pike. The ceremony will be officiated by Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, where she attends religious school. Willow is the daughter of Whitney and Aaron Weisenberg and the sister of Skyler. She is the granddaughter of Audee and Bruce Ison of Beachwood, Linda Weisenberg and Bob Goldberg of Lyndhurst, and Dennis and Joanna Weisenberg of Beachwood. She loves theater, cheerleading and softball. For her mitzvah project, Willow volunteered.
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
