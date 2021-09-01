willow

Willow Weisenberg will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 4, at her family home in Pepper Pike. The ceremony will be officiated by Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, where she attends religious school. Willow is the daughter of Whitney and Aaron Weisenberg and the sister of Skyler. She is the granddaughter of Audee and Bruce Ison of Beachwood, Linda Weisenberg and Bob Goldberg of Lyndhurst, and Dennis and Joanna Weisenberg of Beachwood. She loves theater, cheerleading and softball. For her mitzvah project, Willow volunteered.

