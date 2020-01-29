Yael Ratner will become a bat mitzvah Saturday, Feb. 1, at Green Road Synagogue. Yael is the daughter of Johanna Specktor Ratner, and Joel and Sheerli Ratner, and the sister of Dov and Zeke Ratner, and step-sister of Julia and Bethy Rush. She is the granddaughter of Richard and Charlene Ratner, Fred and Nancy Specktor, and Klara Firestone of Los Angeles, and the great-granddaughter of Renee Firestone. Yael attends Fuchs Mizrachi School. She participates in ballet, and plays piano and basketball. For her mitzvah project, Yael is volunteering working with neglected animals.
