Zachary Alan Krivis will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 28, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Zach is the son of Orit and Joe Krivis and the brother of Gabriella. He is the grandson of Ann Chaia and Arie Teomi, and Anita Krivis. He is also the grandson of the late Alan Krivis. Zach attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys cross-country, track and playing trombone in the school band. For his mitzvah project, Zach is assisting seniors with technology.
