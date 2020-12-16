Zachary David Smith will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Dec. 19, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Zachary is the son of Rebecca and Jason Smith of Solon and the brother of Ethan. He is the grandson of Helen Moskovitz and the late Jack Moskovitz. Zachary attends Gross Schechter Day School and lives in Solon. He enjoys soccer, basketball and video games. For his mitzvah project, Zachary is making a donation to an animal shelter.
