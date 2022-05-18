Zachary Dvorin became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 14, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Zachary is the son of Lori Brown and David Dvorin of Orange and the brother of Jacob. He is the grandson of Ricki and Harvey Brown of Orange, Susan and Les Dvorin of Beachwood, and Donna and Paul Wiest of Solon. Zachary attends Brady Middle School. He participates in wrestling and lacrosse, and enjoys playing video games. For his mitzvah project, Zachary participated in and donated to Remember Us: the Holocaust Bnai Mitzvah Project.
