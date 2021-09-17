Zachary Matthew Flaiz will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Sept. 18, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Zachary is the son of Laura and Jim Flaiz of South Russell, and the brother of Danny and Ella. He is the grandson of Marcia and Alan Arons of Beachwood, Michael and Sue Littauer of Charlotte, N.C., Barbara Flaiz of Chagrin Falls and Jim Flaiz Sr. of Princeton, Ind. Zachary attends religious school at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. He loves swimming, making and selling T-shirts and participating in band. Zachary is also an involved Boy Scout. For his mitzvah project, Zachary volunteered and donated money to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry.
