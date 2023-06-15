Zack Pizem will become a bar mitzvah Friday, June 16, at Temple Israel Ner Tamid. Zack is the son of Jeff and Janice Pizem. He is the grandson of Jerry and Barbara Schiff. Zack attends the School of Innovation, where his favorite subject is math. When he is not playing soccer, you can find Zack working on mitzvah projects. Along with making PB&J sandwiches on Friday nights at TINT, he took it upon himself to collect stuffed animals for the children of Ukraine.
