Zora Priya Kansal will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, June 17, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Zora is the daughter of Myra Feldman and Sheru Kansal of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Talia and Stella Kansal. She is the granddaughter of Margaret and Samuel Feldman of Slingerlands, N.Y., and Usha and Prem Kansal of Smyrna, Ga. Zora attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She enjoys tennis and playing the violin. For her mitzvah project, Zora is volunteering and raising money for Family Promise of Greater Cleveland, a homeless shelter for families.
