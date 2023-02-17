Behrman, Annette

Annette Y. Behrman passed away at home in Lantana, Fla. on Feb. 15, 2023 at the age of 94, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Annette was born Nov. 23, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Edward and Minnie Fox and moved to Cleveland, OH when she was two years old. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University. Annette was the wife of the late Edward S. Behrman; mother of Adrienne Plasco, Marla Werner (Gary) and the late Richard Behrman; grandmother of Heather Waldstein (Ari), David Werner (Katie), Halle Plasco, Adam Plasco, Shelby Lake (Andrew) and Neal Behrman (Kristen); and great grandmother to Nate and Sofia Waldstein, Solomon, Maize and George Werner, and Ryerson Behrman; sister to the late Eleanor Abrams (Marty), Sylvia Newman (Stanley) and Dorothy Potiker.
Annette’s career included 25 years as administrative assistant for the Department of Medicine, University Hospitals and administrative assistant for the Dean of the Dental School at Case Western Reserve University. She was a volunteer at Menorah Park, Case Western Reserve University Medical School, the Cleveland Clinic, and the National Council of Jewish Women. She enjoyed cooking, baking and traveling.