Jean Friedman of Beachwood recently celebrated her 100th birthday with her friends at Wiggins Place. Everyone enjoyed cocktails and appetizers at a happy hour held in her honor. The festivities continued with a family party at Elyria Country Club.
Born May 21, 1922, Jean is the mother of Les and Joanne Friedman of Elyria; Jim and Shirley Friedman of Amherst; Dick and Dotty Friedman of Tucson, Ariz.; Rich and Denny Fogel of Elyria; and Tom Friedman (deceased). She has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with another on the way.
Jean was married to Marty for 66 years. They started their family business, Buyers Fair and Cargo Jewelers, together in Vermilion. She did the clothing buying until she retired at 94 years old. She always looks beautiful and stylish. Jean loves her friends and celebrating happy occasions.