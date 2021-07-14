Albert Gordon of Beachwood will celebrate his birthday July 17 with a party at the home of Debbie and Andy Hoffmann. Al is the father of Barbara Gordon of Bethesda, Md., Debbie Hoffmann of Beachwood and Marc Gordon of Pepper Pike.
He is the grandfather of Katy and Caroline Cannon of Bethesda, Aaron Hoffmann of Westbridge, Conn., Carly Hoffmann of New York City, and Richard Gordon and Scott Gordon, both of Pepper Pike. He is the great-grandfather of Bryn, Jamie and Tristan Gordon of Pepper Pike; Asher and Finn Hoffmann of Westport, Conn.; and Lily Rose Pearce of Bethesda. He is also the brother-in-law of Shirley Gordon of Beachwood and Eleanor Schwartz of Pepper Pike.
Al was born in East Cleveland to Rose and Nathan Gordon. He attended Glenville High School and graduated with a degree in engineering from Case Institute of Technology.
He served in World War II as a naval officer and was stationed in Hawaii just after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served in Hawaii for two years and was instrumental in planning the Okinawa invasion. He was assigned to the Ben Franklin aircraft carrier for that battle, but at the last minute his orders were canceled. As it turns out, the Ben Franklin took a direct hit in the communications center where he was assigned.
After that, he returned to Cleveland and founded Cosmo Corp., an injection molding plastics company still in existence today and run by his children and grandchildren.
Al has lived in the community for over 60 years and still resides in Beachwood with his daughter, Debbie. He attributes his long life to “moderation” in his lifestyle. He neither smokes nor drinks, but loves his vanilla ice cream every night.