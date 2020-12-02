Aly and Aaron Viny of New York City happily announce the birth of their daughter, Ada Jane Viny, on Nov. 14, 2020. She joins sister, Lilah Bea Viny. Grandparents are Barb and Lee Friedman of Orange, and Rose and Steve Viny of Chagrin Falls. Great-grandparents are Barb and Les Friedman of Beachwood; Joyce and Bernard Wiesenthal (both deceased); Ruth and Mike Viny (both deceased); Bluma Polonski of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Joseph Polonski (deceased). She is named after the couple’s friend, Antonio Durazzo; her great-great-grandparents, Abe Wiesenthal and Ada Kolko; and great-grandparents, Joseph Polonski and Joyce Wiesenthal.