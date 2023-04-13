Greg and Brittany Kadleck of Solon happily announce the birth of their daughter, Addison Isla (Ilana) Kadleck on Oct. 13, 2022. Addison’s middle name, Isla, is named after her maternal great-grandmother, Irene Bramberg. She is the maternal granddaughter of Abbey and Emmy Gannon of Beachwood. Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Barb Kadleck of Fairview Park. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Morris and Ida Goldberg, and the late William and Irene Bramberg. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Richard and Mary Agnes Kadleck, and the late Ken and Audrey Paganelli.
