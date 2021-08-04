Joseph and Nya Dreyfuss of Cleveland happily announce the birth of their daughter, Amalia Carol Dreyfuss, June 15, 2021. Maternal grandparents are Kathy Kooperman and the late Sam Kooperman of Beachwood, and the late Ted Aron. Paternal grandparents are Paula and Dan Dreyfuss of Pepper Pike.
