Samantha and Jake Szabo of Denver, Colo., happily announce the birth of their daughter, Amelia Max Szabo on Nov. 3, 2020. Amelia’s grandparents are Suellen and Larry Kadis of Moreland Hills, and Helaine and David Szabo of Mamaroneck, N.Y. Her great-grandparents are Carol and Howard Trachtenberg of Hartland, Vt. Her uncles, Alex Kadis, Justin Kadis and Matt Szabo are thrilled to welcome her. Amelia is named after Samantha’s grandfathers Abe and Max, as well as Jake’s friend, Max Saines. She is the first grandchild for both families.