Amy and Steve Porter of Shaker Heights happily announce the birth of their fourth daughter, Beatrice “Bea” Pearl Forrest Porter, on Feb. 22, 2020. She joins sisters, Eloise (6½), Olive (4½) and Ivy (2), and her canine big sister, Lola.
Grandparents are Shelly and Mark Saltzman of Gates Mills, Melinda DeVeer of Hilton Head, S.C., and Steven Kenneth Porter (deceased). Great-grandparents are Dee, of Beachwood, and Jim Kleinman (deceased), Pearl and Al Saltzman (deceased), and Lavinia Timothy, Renshaw Smith III, and Joan and Kenneth Porter (all deceased).
Bea is named after Steve’s maternal great-grandmother, Thelma Beasley, and Amy’s maternal great-grandmother, Bess Kleinman. Her second name, Pearl, is for Amy’s paternal grandmother, Pearl Saltzman. Her third name, Forrest, is for Steve’s father, Steven Kenneth Porter and maternal grandmother, Winifred Forsyth-Forrest; and Amy’s maternal great-grandmother, Frieda Solomon.