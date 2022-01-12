Sarah and Nathan Collins of Willoughby happily announce the birth of their son, Benjamin Leo (Benyomin Lev), on Nov. 5, 2021. He is the brother of his proud sister, Nora Jayne. Grandparents include Robin and Larry Collins of Beachwood, and Mary Kay and Tom Olson of Mentor. Great-grandparents are Mary Ann and Tom Olson of Mentor, and of blessed memory, Lila and Kris Krangle, Harriet and Lenny Collins, and Jeanne and Kenneth Metcalf. He is named after great-great-grandfathers, Benjamin Krangle and Ben Bakst.