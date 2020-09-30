Chaya (Anne) and Aaron Wolf of Israel (formerly of University Heights) announce with gratitude the birth of a son, Binyamin Meir Wolf, on Sept. 18, 2020 (29 Elul), who joins his big sisters, Devora, Yael and Shira Wolf. He is named after a paternal great-great-grandfather, Binyamin (Benjamin) Wolf and paternal great-great-great-grandfathers, Meyer Lichtenstein and Meyer Bloom, as well as great-grandfather, Marvin Wolf. Maternal grandparents are Dr. Joseph (Yoseph) and Monica (Mindel) Calabrese of Columbus, and paternal grandparents are Clifford (Chaim) and Dr. Linda (Rivka) Wolf of Beachwood.