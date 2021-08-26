Kari and Patrick England of Louisville, Ky., announce the birth of their son, Brantley Shay England, on Aug. 2, 2021. Grandparents are Michele and Howard Klein of Beachwood, Louis and Beth Innenberg of Orange, and Mark and Darla England of Avon Lake. Maternal great-grandmothers are Marlene Goodman and Rose Innenberg. Brantley Shay is named in memory of paternal great-uncle, Brett Granson, and maternal great-aunt, Sue Roth.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: