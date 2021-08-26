england

Kari and Patrick England of Louisville, Ky., announce the birth of their son, Brantley Shay England, on Aug. 2, 2021. Grandparents are Michele and Howard Klein of Beachwood, Louis and Beth Innenberg of Orange, and Mark and Darla England of Avon Lake. Maternal great-grandmothers are Marlene Goodman and Rose Innenberg. Brantley Shay is named in memory of paternal great-uncle, Brett Granson, and maternal great-aunt, Sue Roth.

