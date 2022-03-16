Nicole and Aaron Atlas of Richmond, Calif., happily announce the birth of their daughter, Bronwen Eve Atlas (Safira Rivka), on March 8, 2022. She joins brother, Leo Asher Atlas. Maternal grandparents are Debbie and Rich Passan of Goodyear, Ariz. (formerly of Solon). Paternal grandparents are Alan Atlas of Indianapolis and Isabel Atlas of Indianapolis. Maternal great-grandmother is Joan Sharpe of Goodyear (formerly of University Heights). Bronwen was named after her maternal great-grandfather, Sam Sharpe; maternal cousin, Ruth Schlau; and maternal great-grand aunt, Rebecca Bogaty.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
What is your favorite Purim tradition?
You voted: