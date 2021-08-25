Jennifer and Matthew Arian of Mayfield Heights happily announce the birth of their son, Cameron Asher on July 1, 2021. He joins sister, Madison Arian. He is the grandson of Jill and David Barron of South Euclid, and Rochelle and Mitch Arian of Lyndhurst; and great-grandson of Phyllis and the late Jay Barron, Ben and Ruth Buckland (both deceased), Dennis and the late Barbara Cott, Sanford and Jean Arian (both deceased), and Esther Lefton and the late Arthur Silberman, all of Lyndhurst. Cameron is named after his great-aunt, Lynne Ayers, and paternal great-grandmother Barbara Cott.
