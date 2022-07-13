Samantha and Jake Szabo of Denver, Colo., happily announce the birth of their son, Cameron Jesse Szabo (Caleb Yishai), on June 24, 2022. Big sister Amelia excitedly says “hi baby” all day long. Cameron’s grandparents are Suellen and Larry Kadis of Moreland Hills, and Helaine and David Szabo of Mamaroneck, N.Y. His great-grandparents are Carol and Howard Trachtenberg of Hartland, Vt. Aunts and uncles are Alex Kadis and Emily Sparks, Justin Kadis and Jackie Roberson, Matt and Shoshana Szabo. Cameron is named after his maternal Nana, Carol Polon.
