Rachael and Jason Kutash of Twinsburg happily announce the birth of their son, Carson Henry Kutash, on May 7, 2020. He joins sister, Taylor Hannah Kutash. Grandparents are Jody and Larry Kutash of Orange, Dianne Malinowski of Independence and Henry Malinowski (deceased). Paternal great-grandparents are Sanford Kutash of Beachwood, and Shirley Kutash (deceased), and Harvey and Hanna Stein (both deceased). Maternal great-grandparents are Ed and Celia Sanders (deceased) and Henry and Rith Malinowski (deceased).
