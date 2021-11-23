Allison and Brian Innenberg of Shaker Heights happily announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Mary, on Sept. 24, 2021. Her Hebrew name is Bayla Miriam. Grandparents are Ken and Gail Liffman, Michele and Howard Klein, and Louis and Beth Innenberg. Great-grandmothers are Shirley Leimsieder, Marlene Goodman and Rose Innenberg. Great-grandparents of blessed memory are Kurt and Mary Liffman, Arthur Salomon, Jason Goodman, and Daniel Innenberg. Charlotte’s middle names (Hebrew and English) are in memory of her maternal great-grandmother, Mary Liffman, and her Hebrew first name is in memory of her maternal great-uncle, Bruce Salomon, and her father’s Cleveland Hebrew Schools Holocaust teacher Bea Stadtler.
