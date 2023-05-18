Elyse and Jonathan Peterlin of Solon happily announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Sophia Peterlin, on Feb. 16, 2023. Charlotte is the granddaughter of Wendy and Tom Frank of Solon, and Laveda Peterlin of Chicago. Charlotte is named in memory of her late grandfather, Charles Peterlin. She is the great-granddaughter of Janet Kibrick of Buffalo, N.Y.
