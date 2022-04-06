Jeremy and Alyssa Polster of New York City happily announce the birth of their daughter, Chloe Elinor, on Nov. 8, 2021. Chloe is the granddaughter of Nancy and Jonathan Polster of Cleveland, and Daryl and Lori Simm of Old Greenwich, Conn. Great-grandparents are Richard and Carol (of blessed memory) Kaufman, Elinor and Lewis (of blessed memory) Polster, Don and Joanie Chapin (both of blessed memory), and Ivy and Des Simm (both of blessed memory).
